BERLIN- Last week’s epic snowstorm that blanketed the shore with a foot of snow and caused schools to be closed through the early part of the week on the heels of the holiday break has wreaked havoc on the local prep sports schedule.

The severe storm wiped out the heavy prep sports schedule last Thursday and Friday and carried over to the early part of this week with schools closed again on Monday and Tuesday. The storm came on the heels of a two-week school closure for the holidays. As a result, most of the Stephen Decatur and Worcester Prep winter sports teams have not competed in weeks.

Games, matches and meets that were postponed because of the school closures have been rescheduled over the next couple of weeks for the most part. The domino effect of the postponements being rescheduled will have many of the local prep teams competing on back-to-back days through much of the next two weeks.

Worcester Prep’s boys’ varsity basketball team last played back on December 18, a 51-47 win over Delmarva Christian. Unlike many of the other prep teams in the area, the Worcester boys did not have a holiday tournament this year. The Mallards’ scheduled game against Delmar last Friday was postponed, as was Monday’s game with Gunston. When the Worcester boys face Kent Island on the road on Friday, it will be nearly a month since their last game.

Worcester Prep’s girls’ varsity basketball team last played in the Governor’s Challenge in Salisbury on December 30. The Mallards’ games against Delmar last Friday and Gunston on Monday were postponed due to school cancellations. The Worcester girls will face North Caroline at home on Friday.

Stephen Decatur’s boys’ varsity basketball team is still trying to get back on the court after taking two tough losses in the Governor’s Challenge. The Seahawks were scheduled to play Bayside South rival Wicomico at home on Tuesday, but the game was postponed when school was closed. The Seahawks will face Mardela on Friday and the postponed game against Wicomico has been rescheduled for next Wednesday, January 17, which is one day before a regularly scheduled rematch with county rival Pocomoke. As a result, the Decatur boys will face arguably their two biggest rivals on back-to-back days next week.

The Decatur girls’ varsity basketball team last played on December 29 in the Governor’s Challenge. The Seahawks game against Mardela scheduled for last Thursday has been rescheduled for January 22, while the game against Wicomico scheduled for Tuesday has been moved to January 29.