BERLIN – Charges are not expected to be filed following the Christmas Eve accident that injured a local pedestrian.

Berlin Police Chief Arnold Downing said this week there weren’t plans to file charges related to the Dec. 24 accident in which a local man was struck by a vehicle near PNC Bank. Downing said the victim, well-known local man Keith Raffensberger, was recovering in a rehabilitation facility but was expected home this week.

“We’re praying for a healthy recovery,” he said.

According to police, just before 1 a.m. on Dec. 24 Raffensberger, who works at DiFebo’s Restaurant in Berlin, was in the three-way intersection of South Main Street, Bay Street and William Street when he was struck by a vehicle. Police received a call regarding an unconscious subject in the roadway and responded to find Raffensberger and the individuals who’d called 911. Raffensberger regained consciousness on the way to the hospital and it was then he told paramedics he’d been struck by a vehicle.

After reviewing downtown video footage and 911 logs, police were able to determine that the individuals who’d called 911 were in the vehicle that hit Raffensberger. After several interviews, the 20-year-old driver of the vehicle, a 1990 F150 pickup truck, admitted to feeling a bump and turning to see something in the roadway. The pair returned to find Raffensberger in the road and called 911.

“They did call 911,” Downing said. “They did wait until first responders arrived.”

Downing pointed out the accident occurred in the dark at an intersection known for its blind spot.

“We’re talking about a blind portion when you make that left turn,” Downing said.

The accident occurred next to PNC Bank, the establishment that has been hit by vehicles at least twice in recent years. A local man was killed in 2010 when the van he was driving hit the side of the bank.

Friends of the Raffensberger family have launched a Go Fund Me page (https://www.gofundme.com/support-for-the-raffensbergers) to raise money to help cover medical costs. Raffensberger, a father of five, will be out of work for some time as he recovers from his injuries — a shattered femur, broken ribs and broken shoulder blade. As of Thursday, more than $8,400 had been donated through the Go Fund Me page.

Two fundraisers to support Raffensberger have also been organized in Berlin. On Jan. 25, the Burley Inn Tavern will host “Rockin’ for Raffensberger,” an event in which guest bartenders will donate their tips as well as a portion of the night’s sales to Raffensberger. On Jan. 28, DiFebo’s will host a spaghetti dinner from noon to 8 p.m. Twenty percent of food sales will be donated to the family, as will the proceeds of a raffle and silent auction.