The Berlin Pop Warner Seahawks who won the Division III national championship in December were honored at City Hall on Monday during the Mayor and Council meeting. Pictured above, the smiling Seahawks show off their recognition awards with coaches, parents and other supporters. Photo by Charlene Sharpe

BERLIN- Town officials this week honored members of the Berlin Seahawks following the team’s national championship win last month.

The Berlin Town Council recognized each member of the junior varsity Berlin Seahawks Pop Warner football team on Monday following the team’s victory in the Pop Warner Super Bowl in Orlando.

“This is a real delight,” Mayor Gee Williams said.

He said public service provided town leaders with a variety of unique opportunities that were made possible by the people of Berlin. He said the same qualities that made the town successful—things like tolerance and motivation—made the Berlin Seahawks successful.

“At your early age, you already are leading by example,” Williams said. “You do not have to be old to be a leader. You can be a leader at any time in your life in a variety of ways. That’s what you have done.”

In December, the Berlin Seahawks, a team of close to two dozen 10- to 13-year-olds, traveled to Orlando for the Division 3 Pop Warner Football National Championship, also known as the Pop Warner Super Bowl. To be eligible for the Super Bowl, a Pop Warner team has to win its respective league championship as well as its regional championship.

Under the leadership of Coach Jul Airey, the Berlin Seahawks returned from the Super Bowl in the number one spot after winning a two-game championship series on December 4 and December 7 at ESPN Zone Stadium. The Seahawks beat the Pasadena Trojans, 19-6, in the opener, then beat the Southern Marin Broncos, 39-14, in the championship game.

Councilman Dean Burrell praised the players for their willingness to work together as team.

“I don’t know if those guys know how proud they have made their parents but it was a good thing to see that,” he said. “Those guys came together as a team and played better than any Pop Warner 10-13 team in the nation. That is a great thing and it should be celebrated.”

To further acknowledge the success of the Berlin Seahawks, two banners will be hung in town, one on Bay Street and one on Main Street, announcing the teams’ national title. The town also gave the team a $500 check to fund a celebratory barbeque this spring at Stephen Decatur Park.

“We’re looking forward to it very much,” Williams said.