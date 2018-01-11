Boys Rec Basketball Action Continues

by

OCEAN CITY- The Ocean City Recreation and Parks Department’s boys’ winter basketball league continued last week with several games in different age brackets.

In the 8th-grade division, the red team edged the green team, 38-37. Aidan Hammond led the red team with 14 points, while Zimere Handy scored 13 and Carson Barnes added seven.

In the Division 3 game sponsored by the FOP, the Dough Roller, Phillips Crab House and the American Legion, the Royal Blue team beat the Carolina Blue team 22-21. Derron Doughty led the Royal Blue team with 14 points, while Trevor March added four.

In the Division 2 game sponsored by Dry Dock 28, the Bayside Skillet, Tuckahoe Acres and the Optimist Club, the green team beat the royal blue team 16-15. In the Division I game sponsored by the Maryland Coast Dispatch, Fat Daddy’s, Bonfire and the O.C. Elks Club, the green team beat the purple team 10-6. Josh LoRusso scored four points, while Beckett Green, Brennan Wim and Sam Krasner each scored two.

About The Author: Shawn Soper

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.