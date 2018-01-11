OCEAN CITY- The Ocean City Recreation and Parks Department’s boys’ winter basketball league continued last week with several games in different age brackets.

In the 8th-grade division, the red team edged the green team, 38-37. Aidan Hammond led the red team with 14 points, while Zimere Handy scored 13 and Carson Barnes added seven.

In the Division 3 game sponsored by the FOP, the Dough Roller, Phillips Crab House and the American Legion, the Royal Blue team beat the Carolina Blue team 22-21. Derron Doughty led the Royal Blue team with 14 points, while Trevor March added four.

In the Division 2 game sponsored by Dry Dock 28, the Bayside Skillet, Tuckahoe Acres and the Optimist Club, the green team beat the royal blue team 16-15. In the Division I game sponsored by the Maryland Coast Dispatch, Fat Daddy’s, Bonfire and the O.C. Elks Club, the green team beat the purple team 10-6. Josh LoRusso scored four points, while Beckett Green, Brennan Wim and Sam Krasner each scored two.