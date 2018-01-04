BERLIN- Worcester Prep’s girls’ varsity basketball team split two games in the modified John Coleman Holiday Tournament as part of the larger Governor’s Challenge tournament in Salisbury.

For years, the John Coleman Tournament was a staple on the holiday basketball tournament schedule in Worcester County. The tournament, named for long-time Worcester County Public Schools administrator John Coleman, featured the county’s three public high schools including Decatur, Snow Hill and Pocomoke, along with an at-large school typically from Virginia’s eastern shore, in a two-day round-robin event.

However, the tournament went by the wayside a few years back after the participating schools began exploring other holiday events. The Governor’s Challenge reinstated the old John Coleman tournament with a special bracket as part of the larger event.

In the bracket opener last week, Snow Hill lost to Gaithersburg, 60-10. Worcester Prep’s girls’ varsity team beat Mardela, 44-40, in the other opening game in the bracket. In the bracket final, Gaithersburg beat Worcester Prep, 56-25.

With the split, Worcester’s record new stands at 8-4 as the Mallards prepare for the second half of the season. The Mallards face Gunston on the road next Monday, followed by another road game against old rival Saints Peter and Paul next Wednesday.