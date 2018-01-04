Things I Like – January 5, 2018

by

Being away when the weather is bad at home

When my son says “Good morning”

Close college football games

Sullivan’s Island, S.C.

The last few miles of a long road trip

Soaking in a hot tub while it’s snowing

Not making New Year’s resolutions

Visiting somewhere new

Watching people in costume run into freezing water to raise money

Handmade cards from my kids

When I can stay home during a snow day

About The Author: Steven Green

Alternative Text

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.