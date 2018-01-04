Jan. 5: Cash Bingo

Bishopville Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary, Main Station. Cost: $25 in advance, $30 at the door. Twenty regular games with payout of $125 for single winner and jackpot included. Four early birds begin at 6 p.m., two specials and a 50/50 raffle available. Home-cooked food and beverages available for purchase. 443-880-6966.

Jan. 6: First Saturday Writers Group

10 a.m.-noon. Berlin branch, Worcester County Library. Anyone interested in writing is invited to join the group and share a story, poem or essay or just come and enjoy listening to others. This is a free activity. New members are always welcome. The group is comprised of amateur as well as professional, published writers willing to share their knowledge and offer tips on being creative with words.

Jan. 7: Delmarva Bridal Showcase

Noon-4 p.m. Wicomico Youth & Civic Center, Salisbury. Vendors on site featuring dresses, venues, cakes, honeymoons and more. Entertainment and a chance to win prizes. Early bird tickets: $8, available until Jan. 6 at noon. Tickets at the door: $10. www.DelmarvaBridalShowcase.com.

Jan. 8: Ocean Pines Camera Club

7 p.m. Ocean Pines branch library. Monthly get-together to share photos, tips, programs. Group goes on a photo shoot on the Saturday following each meeting and hosts a hands-on workshop the last Thursday of each month. Professional and amateur photographers and new members always welcome. Meets second Monday of each month.

Jan. 12: Star Charities Annual Beef & Beer

5-9 p.m. Ocean Pines Community Center, Assateague Room. All Volunteers In Action presenting this event to benefit wounded soldiers. Music and live auction by DJ Rupe, emcee is Irv Brumbley, food catered by Mon-ty Jones, entertainment including comedy skit by Paul Mazzei. $30 per person. For tickets: 410-596-5498, 443-896-4914 or 410-641-7667. No tickets will be sold at the door.

Jan. 13: Indoor Community Yard Sale

7 a.m.-noon. Wicomico Youth & Civic Center. Admission: $2/person; children under 12 free when accompanied by an adult. Table and booth rentals available at the Wicomico Youth & Civic Center Box Office, 500 Glen Ave., Salisbury, Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; online at www.Wicomi-coCivicCenter.org (an online fee may apply); or by phone at 410-548-4911. Table rentals: $15; booth: $40 for a 10-foot space including three tables. Seller setup begins at 4 a.m. 410-548-4900, Ext. 108, or aswiger@wicomicocounty.org.

Jan. 15: Democratic Women’s Club Meeting

Coffee: 9:30 a.m.; meeting: 10 a.m.-noon. Ocean Pines Community Center, Assateague Room, 235 Ocean Parkway. Speaker: Liyana Kadushin who helps those with memory issues and their caregivers to connect. 410-973-1021.

Jan. 20: All-You-Can-Eat Fried Chicken Dinner

11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. New Hope United Methodist Church, 7338 New Hope Rd., Willards. Menu includes mashed potatoes, greens, string beans, macaroni and cheese, beets, biscuits, dessert and coffee. Cost: Adults, $13. Carry-outs available. 410-543-8244 or 443-235-0251.

Feb. 3: Fresh Sausage Sale

Bishopville Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary, Main Station. Place pre-orders by Jan. 10: 443-735-7473 or e-mail wandagray294@yahoo.com. Five-pound packages: $20. Mild or hot sage sausage. Pick-up: 8 a.m.-noon.