Where Are They Now? Keve Aluma

by
Former Decatur standout Keve Aluma is already making his mark at Wofford, averaging nearly 15 minutes per game at the South Carolina Divison I school. Photo courtesy Wofford Athletics

The following is the latest installment in an occasional series about the progress of local student-athletes who have gone on to succeed at the next level in their college careers.

BERLIN- It hasn’t taken long for former Stephen Decatur High School standout basketball player Keve Aluma to start earning his keep at Wofford College in South Carolina.

Aluma, who was a four-year letter-winner and three-year starter at Decatur, is logging quality minutes at Wofford as a freshman and is gaining more playing time with each passing game. Aluma is averaging nearly 15 minutes at game at Wofford as a freshman and has played in all 12 of the Terriers’ games including two starts.

Aluma saw significant playing time during Wofford’s stunning upset of then-fifth ranked North Carolina. He is averaging around four points a game to go along with nearly four rebounds a game. The former Decatur center was named First Team All-Bayside Conference as a junior and senior at Decatur and led the Seahawks to back-to-back trips to the state Final Four.

About The Author: Shawn Soper

Alternative Text

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.