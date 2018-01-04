Former Decatur standout Keve Aluma is already making his mark at Wofford, averaging nearly 15 minutes per game at the South Carolina Divison I school. Photo courtesy Wofford Athletics

The following is the latest installment in an occasional series about the progress of local student-athletes who have gone on to succeed at the next level in their college careers.

BERLIN- It hasn’t taken long for former Stephen Decatur High School standout basketball player Keve Aluma to start earning his keep at Wofford College in South Carolina.

Aluma, who was a four-year letter-winner and three-year starter at Decatur, is logging quality minutes at Wofford as a freshman and is gaining more playing time with each passing game. Aluma is averaging nearly 15 minutes at game at Wofford as a freshman and has played in all 12 of the Terriers’ games including two starts.

Aluma saw significant playing time during Wofford’s stunning upset of then-fifth ranked North Carolina. He is averaging around four points a game to go along with nearly four rebounds a game. The former Decatur center was named First Team All-Bayside Conference as a junior and senior at Decatur and led the Seahawks to back-to-back trips to the state Final Four.