Beginning with the New Year’s Eve event, all volunteers and town employees will sport these vests at Berlin events. Photo by Charlene Sharpe

BERLIN – In an effort to be proactive, the Town of Berlin is now focusing on security measures in advance of special events.

During Sunday’s New Year’s Eve celebration, the town’s large trucks were parked at key points throughout the downtown area. It marked the first time the town has used its vehicles to act as road blocks to prevent anyone from driving into crowds. Ivy Wells, the town’s economic development director, said it was part of the town’s new focus on event security.

“This is just for our own state of mind,” she said. “We wanted to be proactive and to make sure everyone feels safe.”

Wells said she suggested the town put more emphasis on event security after learning of incidents at special events throughout the nation. Town Administrator Laura Allen said developing standard security practices would also answer questions often asked by event volunteers.

“It was a combination of the events going on in the world and us wanting to make sure we were prepared and could respond to questions we have from volunteers,” Allen said.

For the past several months, Allen and Wells have been working with the Berlin Police Department as well as Managing Director Jeff Fleetwood and the town’s electric department to develop standard security practices. Wells said many town employees had completed training sessions with police. New practices have also been put in place. The town will now ensure EMS personnel are stationed on site during the town’s large events. As they were during the ball drop, the town’s large trucks will also be used strategically to block specific areas. Town employees and volunteers working at events will also now be wearing fluorescent green safety vests and lanyards outlining emergency procedures.

“This way we’ll be well marked,” Allen said. “It’s easier to see who you’re supposed to go talk to.”

Wells and town employees who will be involved in particular events also meet the week before to discuss potential security measures and concerns.

Allen said the new measures proved successful during the Dec. 31 ball drop.

“Everybody seemed very happy with how it went,” she said. “I don’t think it hurts to be prepared.”