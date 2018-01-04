SNOW HILL — A Waldorf, Md. man, indicted by the Worcester County grand jury last June on several charges including homicide while driving impaired in a pedestrian fatality in Ocean City last May, was found guilty on all counts after a two-day trial this week and now awaits his fate pending a pre-sentence investigation.

In June, the grand jury indicted Stanley Faison, 51, of Waldorf, in multiple felony counts including negligent homicide by motor vehicle, homicide by motor vehicle while impaired by alcohol and other traffic-related charges. Faison was the driver in a pedestrian-vehicle collision back on May 21 when he struck and ultimately killed James Ednie, 23, of Kelton, Pa.

Around 2:25 a.m. on May 21, Ocean City Police and EMS responded to a reported pedestrian-vehicle collision at 45th Street and Coastal Highway. The investigation revealed Ednie was attempting to cross Coastal Highway from west to east when he was struck by an oncoming vehicle traveling northbound driven by Faison. According to police reports, Ednie was not using a crosswalk at the time of the collision.

Lifesaving efforts were initiated by bystanders at the scene and continued by Ocean City Police and EMS. The victim was then transported to Atlantic General Hospital where he was pronounced deceased. Faison was arrested and charged initially with driving under the influence and multiple traffic-related charges. He was indicted by the grand jury about a month later.

Faison’s trial began in Worcester County Circuit Court in Snow Hill on Tuesday and carried over into Wednesday. Late Wednesday, the jury returned with guilty verdicts on all counts including negligent homicide by motor vehicle, homicide by motor vehicle while impaired by alcohol, negligent driving, reckless driving, driving while impaired and driving under the influence. A pre-sentence investigation has been ordered.