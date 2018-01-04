BERLIN – Cold weather is to blame for the latest delay in the installation of permanent restrooms at Henry Park.

Town officials said this week that the project could not move forward until temperatures increased.

“We’re in regular contact with the contractor and with the weather changing next week, at least that’s what I’m seeing, we’re hoping to wrap it up soon,” said Town Administrator Laura Allen.

The restroom at Henry Park, which is being funded by a grant the town received in 2016, was set to be installed this past spring. The project had to be re-bid, however, because the contractor originally selected, Green Flush Technologies, made an error in its bid. Green Flush was again selected to handle the project when it was re-bid. Allen said further delays occurred when Green Flush, a West Coast company, had trouble locating a Maryland-licensed contractor to install the foundation for the prefabricated building.

A contractor was eventually hired however and work on the site was underway until recent cold temperatures arrived.

“The final attachment of the building to the foundation can’t occur in this weather because grout won’t solidify below freezing,” Allen said. “We’re waiting for the weather to take that final step.”

According to town officials, the contract with Green Flush Technologies required the project to be complete within 90 days of when the company received the building permit for the work. While that would have been this week, Allen said the weather was to blame for the most recent delay. While there was discussion of potential legal action to get the project moving last month, officials are hopeful that won’t be necessary.

“It’s too soon to say what, if any, legal action we’ll take,” Allen said.

Town leaders have been vocal in their desire to see permanent restrooms replace the portable toilets at Henry Park and Stephen Decatur Park. Although the initial grant was only for funding for Henry Park restrooms, the town will be seeking a grant to cover the cost of Stephen Decatur Park restrooms as well.