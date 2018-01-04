OCEAN CITY — The frigid temperatures of late curtailed what was heading toward a record-breaking year for Winterfest of Lights in its 25th season, but the final numbers still held fairly close to the most recent record-breakers. Ocean City’s Winterfest of Lights wrapped up its 25th year on New Year’s Eve with a fireworks display… Read more »
The Ocean City area has been hammered by blizzard conditions overnight Wednesday and into Thursday. For continual updates and photos, click over to www.facebook.com/thedispatchoc.
OCEAN CITY – Community members are invited and encouraged to attend the annual Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast in Ocean City next week. On Jan. 12, the Greater Ocean City, Ocean Pines, Berlin, Snow Hill and Pocomoke chambers of commerce will host its annual Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast at the Clarion Resort Fontainebleau Hotel in Ocean City. For… Read more »
OCEAN CITY — Ocean City Police have charged a Taneytown, Md. couple with 19 counts of theft, malicious destruction of property and burglary after connecting them to the theft of several brass fire standpipe valves in December. On Dec. 2, 2017, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers began investigating the theft of a standpipe valve… Read more »