BERLIN – Town officials have extended the deadline for entries in the logo contest to celebrate Berlin’s 150th anniversary.

In mid-December, the town announced it would be seeking the public’s help in designing a logo for Berlin’s 150th anniversary through a contest. While entries were originally due Dec. 22, the deadline has been extended to Jan. 12 to give more people the chance to enter.

“I was asked to extend it by several artists,” said Ivy Wells, the town’s economic development director. “I got plenty of entries but some people who said they wanted to enter ran out of time.”

Because 2018 marks 150 years since the town was incorporated in 1868, officials want to publicize the milestone. Wells said that because there may be anniversary events throughout the year, the first step in celebrating was developing a logo to use on banners and t-shirts. She’s hopeful community members will showcase their creativity in the logo contest. The logo is simply required to include “1868-2018” and the town’s name and “150th.”

“It’s completely wide open,” Wells said. “We’re looking for something unique that captures the spirit of Berlin.”

She said the winning design would be chosen by a committee of town staff and artists. She expects the decision to be made by mid-January.

Wells said she was working with town leaders to develop some events for the anniversary. While some of the town’s annual special events will incorporate anniversary festivities, she said there would also likely be a heritage festival. She said it would be similar to the one organized by Pat Diniar a few years ago.

“We’re looking at doing something like that on Artisan’s Green,” Wells said. “It may be as a supplement to an existing event.”

While plans are still in the development stage, Wells said it was certain that the town would be making the most of the landmark anniversary.

“It’s important because the town has come a long way,” she said. “It’s 150 years. It’s important to remember your history is part of your future.”