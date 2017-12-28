Worcester Preparatory School National Honor Society Sponsors “Pajama Drive”

by

To help make the holidays a little warmer for those less fortunate in the community, the Worcester Preparatory School National Honor Society sponsored a “Pajama Drive” for the Pajama Program Eastern Shore Chapter. Upper School students collected more than 150 pairs of pajamas which will be distributed in the tri-county area. Above, Pajama Program volunteer Mary Anna Pavlos picks up donated pajamas from student representatives Deborah Marini, Reese Gittelman, Eliza Chaufournier, WPS English Teacher and NHS Advisor Kathleen Otway and Head of Upper School Mike Grosso.