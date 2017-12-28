ARIES (March 21 to April 19): It’s a good time for reunions with those very special people from your past. You could be pleasantly surprised by what comes to light during one of these get-togethers.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): The new year gets off to an encouraging start for the Bold Bovine who takes that demanding workplace challenge by the horns and steers it in the right direction.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): The clever Gemini will be quick to spot the telltale signs of workplace changes that could open up new opportunities for the right person. (And that’s you, isn’t it?)

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): The Moon Child’s post-holiday letdown soon lifts as you begin to get back into your comfortable routine. Someone from your past extends a surprise bid to reconnect.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): You’ve been the ultimate social Lion over the holidays. Now it’s time to relax and recharge your energy so you can be at your best when you pounce on that new project.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): A relationship could be moving in a direction you might not want to follow. Step back for a better overview of the situation. You might be surprised at what you see.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): Emotions rule at the start of the week, affecting your perception about a decision. Best advice: Avoid commitments until that good Libran sense kicks back in.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): A longtime friendship could take a romantic turn early in the new year. While this pleases your passionate side, your logical self might want to go slow.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): Someone might make a surprising disclosure about a trusted friend or workplace colleague. Stay cool and reserve judgment until you get more facts.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): You might think you’ve found what you’ve been looking for. But appearances can be deceiving. Don’t act on your discovery until you know more about it.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): You’re no doubt anxious for that confusing situation to be cleared up. But don’t press for a quick resolution or you might overlook some vital facts.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): Now that your holiday distractions are easing, you need to apply yourself to getting those unfinished tasks done so you can begin a new project with a clean slate.

BORN THIS WEEK: People respect both your wisdom and your deep sense of loyalty and compassion.(c) 2017 King Features Synd., Inc.