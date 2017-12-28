Members of the CAR Board of Directors stand with food donations collected for the Maryland Food Bank of the Eastern Shore during the association’s 2017 Holiday Party. The drive collected 497 pounds of food and more than $450 in cash. Pictured, from left, are Director Steven Parsons, Director Grant Fritschle, President Joel Maher, Director Jeff Powell, Director Grace Masten, Director Brandon Johnson, Vice President Joe Wilson, and Director Austin Whitehead. Photo attached.

Bank Designs New Development Program

BERLIN — Raymond M. Thompson, president and chief executive officer of Calvin B. Taylor Bank, announced this month the bank has created a Professional Development Program for its employees.

The program was designed to meet the development needs of the bank’s next generation, support mentoring and encourage the overall professional growth for all participants involved. The participants are selected by the bank’s management team and are committed to the program for two years. Program participants will be exposed to various topics such as emotional intelligence, financial skills, defining professionalism and much more. Current participants are from various areas of the bank and include Ross Bergey, Lending and Business Development; Ashley DeMarr, Electronic Services; Tori Cross, Marketing; Meagan Farber, Finance; Hanna Ford and Sarah Matthews, Branch Operations; and Atif Gaddis, Compliance and Internal Audit.

“We are excited to engage with and develop the next generation of this bank so we will have a strong foundation to lead us into the future. As these individuals continue to succeed in their areas of expertise they will become eligible for other professional development programs such as the Maryland Banker’s School, the bank’s internal Management Training Program and other promotional opportunities,” said Thompson.

Poultry Company Relocates

SEAFORD, Del. –– Allen Harim, a leading producer and processor of No Antibiotic Ever Chicken on Delmarva, will be moving its corporate headquarters just outside of Millsboro, Del., to the former Vlasic pickle plant it purchased in 2014.

The company has hired Delmarva Veteran Builders (DVB), a company based in Salisbury, to oversee construction of the new headquarters. DVB hires primarily veterans for construction projects and has promised the new office space should be ready for occupancy by the first quarter of 2018.

“This is an exciting time for our company, as we approach our 100th anniversary on Delmarva in 2019,” said President and CEO Joe Moran. “Seaford has been our home for the past century, but it’s time to look forward to the future and where this company is heading. We’ve outgrown our space in Seaford, and this location puts us closer to our processing plant in Harbeson, and our brand new hatchery in Dagsboro which should be finished by next fall. This is an ideal location that gives us an opportunity to create a more modern and efficient workspace and we look forward to the next 100 years for Allen Harim.”

The project will involve extensive interior renovations of about 20,000 square feet of space for the 50 employees who work in the company’s headquarters. Plans call for improvements to the exterior façade and the company is exploring the use of solar energy to help power at least part of the facility.

Other uses of the 460,000-square-foot building will include a consignment warehouse operation that will store boxes and other packaging materials from International Paper and other vendors that are used in the Allen Harim production process.

The company is also planning to house a deboning operation in about 50,000 square feet of the facility, where chicken that has already been processed at its Harbeson, Del., processing plant will be deboned and repackaged for customers. No additional chickens will need to be processed in Harbeson to accommodate the deboning operation.

“This is work that’s already being done outside of the state and we’re excited to be bringing that work back to Delaware,” Moran said. “We will be creating about 165 jobs in Millsboro and bringing back economic activity to our home state.”