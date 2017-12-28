SNOW HILL- Stephen Decatur’s varsity indoor track teams turned in solid performances last week at the Pat Russo Invitational, an annual holiday meet featuring teams from across Delmarva named for the program’s longtime coach.

This year marked the fourth annual Pat Russo Invitational, named for the Decatur track coach and legend who ran the program for 41 years before retiring. The event, which honors Russo for his long contribution to track and student-athletes on the Eastern Shore, was held on December 21 at the Worcester County Recreation Complex in Snow Hill. The Decatur boys finished eighth overall as a team among the 18 schools represented, while the Decatur girls finished 11th among the 15 teams in its meet.

On the boys’ side, Kevin Beck had a strong meet with a first place finish in the 800 and a fourth in the 1,600. Jack Reimer finished 17th in the 1,600 while Sam Rakowski finished 18th. Montrel Moore finished 13th in the 300. Reimer finished 11th in the 3,200, while Liam Foley was 23rd. Chad Fischer finished seventh in the 500.

In the 55-meter hurdles, Hunter Wolf was 16th and Andrew Ball finished 21st. Moore also finished 20th in the 55-meter dash, while Kashif Reyes was 30th. Beck finished first in the 800, while George Cheynet was 10th.

In the field events, Omar Omar was 13th in the pole vault, while John James finished 15th. Eric Bontempo finished seventh in the shot put, while Tyler Cook was 24th.

On the girls’ side, in the 1,600, Gabrielle Izzett finished fourth overall, while Lydia Woodley was 23rd and Erika Hicks was 28th. In the 300, Decatur’s Alyssa Romano finished ninth, while Jabria Lewis was 30th and Emma Stubblebine was 33rd. In the 500, Decatur’s best finish was Jenna Banks at 24th. Decatur’s best finish in the 55-meter dash was Lewis at 35th. Caroline Gardner finished ninth in the 800, while Dori Krasner was 11th and Izzett finished 13th.