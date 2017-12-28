Marlin Club Crew Of OC Donates $1,000 To Maryland Coastal Bays Program

The Marlin Club Crew of OC is a non-profit known for its annual scholarship awards but also donates to other non-profits involved with recreational fishing, safe boating and the encouragement of responsible conservation. The crew recently donated $1,000 to the Maryland Coastal Bays Program during its presentation of the annual state of the bays Coastal Bays Report Card. Presenting the donation were Pat Schrawder, secretary, and Cathy Donovan, president.