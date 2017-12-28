Fager’s Island Conducts Successful Christmas Food And Toy Drive

Fager’s Island conducted another successful collection for the Ocean City Police Department’s Christmas Food and Toy Drive. Pictured, from left, with a few of the donated items are Fager’s Island staff members Paul Corbett, Dee Gabriel, Bea Huber, Lynnette Newberry, Frank Cascio, Byron Atkinson and Gretchen Collins. Submitted Photos