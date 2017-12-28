OC Fire Department Issues Frigid Weather Reminders OCEAN CITY — With forecast temperatures dipping into the teens for much of the next week, the Ocean City Fire Department (OCFD) is hoping a little education and prevention will help stem the rash of broken pipe calls that typically follow. The OCFD this week issued a few helpful reminders on how to avoid frozen… Read more »

OC Offers New Year's Eve Fireworks, Family Activities OCEAN CITY — The Town of Ocean City is offering a handful of free events to help ring out 2017 and ring in 2018 with family-friendly offerings on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. Winterfest of Lights turned 25 this year and the town marked the anniversary with new and improved light displays, an…

Phillips Company's 'Heart And Soul' Passes Away On Christmas At 95 OCEAN CITY — Maryland lost an icon this week when Shirley Elizabeth Phillips, matriarch of the eponymous family seafood company, passed away on Christmas day at the age of 95. Shirley Phillips and her late husband Brice, who passed away in 2011, were Ocean City's first family in many respects, and while they traveled and…