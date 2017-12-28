Decatur’s Jeremy Danner pins Ryan Stanton of Colonel Richardson as the referee looks on during the Seahawks sweep of the dual meet last week. Photo courtesy Earl Campbell Photography

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity wrestling team collected two more wins in a dual meet with Colonel Richardson and St. Michael’s last week to improve to 4-0 on the season.

Against Colonel Richardson, Decatur’s Shamar Baines beat Tom Burke at 106 and Jagger Clapsadle beat Zach Stanley at 113. Decatur’s Keegan Mitchell beat Ryan Jester at 120 and Kyle Elliot beat Brandon Draper at 126 to extend the Seahawks’ lead to 21-0.

Cade Solito beat Daniel McKernan at 132 to keep the Seahawks’ run alive and Jeremy Danner topped Ryan Stanton at 138. Jhymir Blake get the streak going with a win over Brandon Jester at 145 and Jafron Purnell beat Colonel Richardson’s Chandler Walters at 152 to extend the lead to 40-0.

Colonel Richardson got on the board with a pair of wins at 160 and 170 to cut the Decatur lead to 40-9. Decatur’s Daletez Smith stopped the Colonels’ run with a win over Sampson Opher at 182, but Colonel Richardson responded with a win at 195. Caleb Bourne beat Agrie Joseph at 220 to extend the lead to 52-15, but Colonel Richardson won the 285 bout to close out the match with a 52-21 win for the Seahawks.

Against St. Michael’s, the Seahawks cruised to the 70-3 win with just seven, or over half, of the 14 bouts contested. St. Michael’s forfeited six bouts and there was a double-forfeit at 145. In the contested matches, Decatur’s Tony Scafone beat Tae Gowe at 113 and Mitchell beat Christophe Gutierrez at 120. Danner beat Nate Schaltz at 132 and Blake beat Allen Keen at 138. Zain Brady beat Charles Howland at 170 in the last contested bout of the match as the Seahawks cruised to the 70-3 victory.