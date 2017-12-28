BERLIN – Buckingham Elementary School has been named a National Title I Distinguished School.

Earlier this month, the Maryland State Department of Education selected Buckingham Elementary School (BES) as one of two state schools to receive such recognition this year.

The National Title I Distinguished Schools Program, created in 1996, highlights the efforts of Title I school to make significant improvements for their students. Schools are honored in one of three categories — exceptional student performance for two consecutive years, closing the achievement gap or excellence in serving a special population of students.

“We have shown continuous academic growth and performance for the past two consecutive years on our PARCC (Partnership for Assessment of Readiness for College and Career) testing for grades 3 and 4,” Principal Karen Marx said. “That’s what qualified us for the award.”

The PARCC exam, administered on a yearly basis to students in grades three through eight and high school, is scored from one, did not meet expectations, to five, exceeding expectations.

“We have been steadily increasing our numbers from ones and twos,” Marx said. “The largest number of students are in the threes. We are right on the bubble, but we’re moving in the right direction.”

Marx also attributes the school’s recognition to progress made among the 52 percent of students who receive free and reduced meals. PARCC scores for those students, she said, were above the state average.

“I think that may have put us on the radar for receiving this award as well,” she said.

Marx attributes the school’s academic achievements to school improvement initiatives that focus on communication and collaboration as well as the dedication of faculty and staff.

“We’re taking on that Buckingham pride …,” she said. “We’re really building that school spirit and sense of community.”

Marx said BES will hold an event in in January to mark the achievement.

“We want to do a school-wide celebration that involves kids, parents, everyone,” she said.

As part of the honor, the school will be recognized at the National Title I Annual Conference in Philadelphia.

“I’m so honored and proud of the hard work that this school has been doing,” Marx said. “It doesn’t happen overnight.”