BERLIN – Phil Sigismondi was eight years old when he started working for the mob.

A fictional interpretation of Sigismondi’s life — his years as a bag boy, his time as a street fighter, his experiences in World War II and his personal redemption — is recounted in Bag Boys, the latest novel by Berlin author Chris Conway. Conway, who lives in Berlin, met Sigismondi, 93, at the Ocean City Worship Center.

“I met Phil and we talked,” Conway said. “Pastor Bryan (Pugner) had already planted the seed that it was a great story.”

Sigismondi’s life story is one already known to many who attend the Ocean City Worship Center. Two years ago, Pugner interviewed him in front of the congregation during a Father’s Day service. Pugner considers Sigismondi his hero.

“Every time I spoke with Phil, I just found his story so fascinating and funny,” Pugner said. “He would tell me story after story and I was overwhelmed by how much life Phil had lived.”

Conway, who had already written two novels, was among those who listened to Pugner ask Sigismondi about his life during that Father’s Day service. He knew a novel based on Sigismondi’s life would interest readers.

“He’s recruited by the mob at eight years old in 1932,” he said, pointing out that that fact alone was enough to inspire curiosity.

According to Conway, Sigismondi was a bag boy, used by the mob to run numbers, on “the block” in Baltimore.

“That’s how Phil got started,” Conway said. “Eventually he became a street fighter for the mob.”

At 18, Sigismondi joined the Army to fight in World War II. In Bag Boys Conway recounts how the character based on Sigismondi, Paul Signori, headed off to war, thinking he’d already seen and done everything during his youth in Baltimore. During his time abroad, when he deployed with the 71st Reconnaissance Troop and took part in the liberation of the Gunskirchen Concentration Camp, he realizes he was mistaken.

“He sees so much in the war,” Conway said. “He’s carrying the burden of the war with him when he comes home.”

Conway’s book goes on to describe the main character’s return from war and subsequent years as an enforcer. It also details how he met his wife and eventually parted ways with the mob.

“He’s got all these demons,” Conway said. “He’s not really a religious man but through his wife’s influence he decides to start going to church.”

Conway ends the book with the transcript of Pugner’s interview with Sigismondi.

“That way readers can go back and see what’s true,” Conway said.

Conway, who already has plans for another historical fiction book, says the book has been well received locally. While many of those who attend the Ocean City Worship Center have purchased the book, Conway is starting to hear from readers who don’t know Sigismondi personally.

“They like it as much as the people who already know Phil,” Conway said.

Pugner said, “I think Chris did a wonderful job embracing the charm of Phil while addressing his journey through his dark period on the block of Baltimore.”

The book is available on amazon.com for $13.99. Conway said he planned to discuss the novel with book clubs in the coming months and hoped to have it added to shelves in local stores in 2018.