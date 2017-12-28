BERLIN – Area artists will join forces next month for an annual collaborative art show that features themed compositions.

On Jan. 12, the Berlin Maryland Arts and Entertainment District will host its fifth annual Collaborative Art Show.

Each year, artists have the opportunity to submit and sell pieces of artwork that meet the show’s theme and requirements. The show is open to all artists and mediums.

This year, Berlin Arts and Entertainment has selected the theme “Contrast.”

Brian Robertson, event coordinator, said this year’s theme is a departure from those in years past.

In the four years prior, for example, Robertson said the shows focused on sizes – small things, medium, big ideas and monstrous.

“This is the first year we went outside of the size theme,” he said. “I don’t think there is any way you could get larger than monstrous.”

Robertson explained artists who participate in the art show can create their own interpretation of this year’s theme. For instance, artwork can display contrasting colors or could highlight contrasting ideas in society.

“The artists can interpret it any way they want,” he said, “whether it’s literal or metaphorical.”

While this year’s theme is open to interpretation, Robertson said artwork must meet certain requirements.

Artists can submit up to four pieces of their own artwork, which must be wired and ready to hang. Entries can be no larger than 12-by-18 inches.

“We have a size restriction to keep the art affordable for buyers,” Robertson said.

Participants are asked to set their own prices, but are encouraged to keep submitted pieces less than $200. Thirty percent of the art sales will be donated to Berlin Maryland Arts and Entertainment to fund public art projects in town.

Berlin Arts and Entertainment will accept submissions for the art show at the Berlin Printery on Jan. 5 and Jan. 6 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

For other arrangements, contact Brian Robertson at robertsonart@hotmail.com or berlinprintery@gmail.com. Inventory sheets will be available at drop-off and must be attached to the back of artwork.

The collaborative art show will take place on Jan. 12. The opening reception will be held in The Globe’s Balcony Gallery during Berlin’s 2nd Friday Art Stroll. The event will begin at 5 p.m.

“It’s free of charge for all ages and donations are welcome,” Robertson said. “This event gets all of the artists in one room. It’s usually a good time.”