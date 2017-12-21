Worcester Prep Middle and Upper School Music Director Christopher Buzby and his Select Vocal Ensemble treated residents of three local retirement homes in Berlin, Snow Hill and Salisbury to singing performances this month. Following their annual tradition, the ensemble pulled off another flash mob in The Centre At Salisbury during their lunch at the food court.

Above left, after their performance, members of the WPS Select Vocal Ensemble mingled with residents of Lakeside at Mallard Landing. Above right, WPS students Hannah Perdue, Devin Wallace, Ellie Todorov, McKenzie Blake and Henry Taboh exit the bus at one of their three destinations to sing holiday carols to residents of local assisted living communities. Below left, junior Grace Schwartz helps pass out handmade cards to Lakeside at Mallard Landing resident Carol Troc.