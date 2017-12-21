Worcester Girls Fall To Delmarva Christian

Worcester’s Delaney Abercrombie scraps for a loose ball during the second quarter of the Mallards’ 40-32 loss to Delmarva Christian on Monday. Photo by Shawn Soper

BERLIN- Worcester Prep’s girls’ varsity basketball team fell to visiting Delmarva Christian, 40-32, on Monday to drop to 6-3 on the season.

The Mallards led 10-9 after one quarter, but Delmarva Christian went on a run through much of the second quarter to gain some separation from Worcester. The 7-0 run to start the second staked the Royals to a 16-10 lead about half way through the period.

The Mallards stopped the Delmarva Christian run with a jumper by Emily Copeland and another jumper a short time later by Hailey Merritt to cut the lead to 16-13. However, Delmarva Christian regained its offensive footing and pulled ahead for a 24-19 lead at halftime.

In the second half, both teams played fairly evenly with Delmarva Christian maintaining its lead and cruising to the 40-32 win. The loss dropped Worcester’s record to 6-3 on the season. After starting 2-1, the Mallards had a modest three-game winning streak through the early part of December. Since then, the Worcester girls have alternated wins and losses with a loss to Wicomico, followed by a win over Salisbury Christian on the road last Friday, and then the eight-point loss to Delmarva Christian at home on Monday.

The Mallards will play in the Governor’s Challenge with a pair of games over the holiday break. The Worcester girls return to regular season action with a home game against Delmar on January 5.

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.