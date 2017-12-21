Worcester’s Delaney Abercrombie scraps for a loose ball during the second quarter of the Mallards’ 40-32 loss to Delmarva Christian on Monday. Photo by Shawn Soper

BERLIN- Worcester Prep’s girls’ varsity basketball team fell to visiting Delmarva Christian, 40-32, on Monday to drop to 6-3 on the season.

The Mallards led 10-9 after one quarter, but Delmarva Christian went on a run through much of the second quarter to gain some separation from Worcester. The 7-0 run to start the second staked the Royals to a 16-10 lead about half way through the period.

The Mallards stopped the Delmarva Christian run with a jumper by Emily Copeland and another jumper a short time later by Hailey Merritt to cut the lead to 16-13. However, Delmarva Christian regained its offensive footing and pulled ahead for a 24-19 lead at halftime.

In the second half, both teams played fairly evenly with Delmarva Christian maintaining its lead and cruising to the 40-32 win. The loss dropped Worcester’s record to 6-3 on the season. After starting 2-1, the Mallards had a modest three-game winning streak through the early part of December. Since then, the Worcester girls have alternated wins and losses with a loss to Wicomico, followed by a win over Salisbury Christian on the road last Friday, and then the eight-point loss to Delmarva Christian at home on Monday.

The Mallards will play in the Governor’s Challenge with a pair of games over the holiday break. The Worcester girls return to regular season action with a home game against Delmar on January 5.