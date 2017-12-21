ARIES (March 21 to April 19): An old adversary wants to make amends over the holidays. The decision is yours. But wouldn’t it be nice to share the upcoming new year with another friend?

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): As news of your work gets around, expect to receive a special holiday “gift” from influential contacts who could help you launch your new projects in the new year.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): Instead of fussing over what you didn’t do to prepare for the holidays, relax and enjoy the kudos for a job truly well done. A happy surprise awaits you early next year.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): The best way to shake off lingering holiday blues is to join loved ones in the fun and festivities of this special time. A confusing situation starts to make sense in upcoming weeks.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): Special emotional rewards mark this holiday time for Leos and Leonas who are able to open up to new relationships and the possibilities they offer in the upcoming year.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): Your efforts to make the holidays especially memorable for some people will be rewarded in some unexpected (but very welcome) ways in the upcoming year.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): Be assured that your efforts to make this holiday special for everyone won’t go unnoticed by those who could make some important changes in your life.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): Lots of folks want you to light up their holiday parties. But try to take some quiet time ‘twixt those glittering galas to spend with some very special people.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): While the current round of holiday revels has your social life on the fast track, someone special might want to keep pace with you next year, as well.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): Enjoy all the fun you deserve at this holiday time. However, don’t lose sight of the need to check out some of the changes the new year is expected to bring.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): What happens during this holiday time can help clear up some of the confusion jeopardizing a once-stable relationship. Follow your instincts on what to do next.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): Your holidays are brightened by new friends eager to become part of your life. But don’t forget to spend time with that one special person. (You know who!)

BORN THIS WEEK: You have the ability to encourage people to reach their potential by setting an example with your own efforts.

