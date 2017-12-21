CAR Board Installed

BERLIN — The Coastal Association of REALTORS® (CAR) installed its 2017-2018 Board of Directors at a recent special ceremony at The Ward Museum.

Joel Maher, a REALTOR® for Coldwell Banker Residential in Salisbury, was installed as president of the association’s board.

“It is an honor and a privilege to lead the association into another successful year,” Maher said. “CAR will continue to provide excellent service to its over 1,000 members while also increasing its outreach to consumers and real estate affiliates.”

Maher was installed by Greg Erdie, branch vice president of Coldwell Banker Residential in Salisbury.

The following members were also installed during the ceremony by Boyd Campbell, 2017-2018 President of the Maryland REALTORS®: President Elect Bernie Flax, EXIT Realty At The Beach, Ocean Pines; Vice President Joe Wilson, Condominium Realty LTD, Ocean City; Secretary Joni Williamson, ERA Martin Associates, Salisbury; Treasurer Tony Prochazka, Vantage Resort Realty, Ocean City; Immediate Past President Don Bailey, Coldwell Banker Residential, Salisbury; Director Steven Parsons, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty, Salisbury; Director Jeff Powell, Jeff Powell Real Estate, Salisbury; Director Brandon Johnson, ERA Martin Associates, Salisbury; Director Grace Masten, Sea Grace at North Beach Realtors, Ocean City; Director Grant Fritschle, Condominium Realty LTD, Ocean City; and Director Austin Whitehead, Whitehead Real Estate Executives, Salisbury.

“Our members choose the best of the best to sit on the board and guide our association, and this group is sure to accomplish great things in the coming year,” said Page Browning, executive vice president of CAR. “We are fortunate to have so many excellent professionals to represent our local industry.”

Education Donation

OCEAN CITY — Chad Vent, Partner at Faw Casson, CPA and Business Consultants, recently presented the Worcester County Education Foundation (WCEF) with a $1,000 donation.

Vent and his partners are pleased to support local teachers who give so much of their talent, time and compassion every day in the classroom. The annual $500 WCEF Teacher Grants that are available mean that fewer teachers have to reach into their own pockets to afford innovative learning tools that make teaching more effective. Faw Casson partners also agreed that every child deserves an equal chance to succeed and putting the appropriate learning tool in every child’s hands is a great start.

“Business partners like Faw Casson know that education is a solid investment and that thier donation makes it possilbe for the WCEF to respond to the immediate needs of our teachers and students, when budgetary restrictions create gaps,” WCEF Chair Todd Ferrante said. “Studies show that for every dollar a community invests in education, a $7 to $8 return in benefits is enjoyed by that community.”

According to Ferrante, some of these benefits include lower crime, more qualified employees, motivated professionals, entrepreneurs and future business leaders who can contribute to and sustain a community.