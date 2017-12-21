SNOW HILL – A national walking campaign is expected to engage Worcester County residents.

Beginning Jan. 1, 2018 and running through April 8, the Worcester County Health Department will take part in the second annual 1 Billion Steps Challenge, a public initiative through the American Public Health Association that promotes broader health efforts and encourages active living.

This year, participants in Worcester County walked more than six million steps in the winter and spring, coming in third place among nearly 700 teams across the country.

Travis Brown, public information officer for the health department, is hoping residents will improve upon last year’s record.

“Worcester County walked a lot this year,” he said. “We are hoping to repeat that trend.”

Brown said individuals and teams can register online using a free mobile app called Stridekick, which tracks the community’s progress.

“We encourage everyone to take part and do some walking,” he said.

Brown said the challenge is free and open to the public. Residents are welcome to make their own teams or join the health department’s JustWalkWor group.

Kat Gunby, director of prevention services at the Worcester County Health Department, wrote that the walking campaign gives individuals an opportunity to continue or begin a health regimen.

“With temperatures dropping and the holiday rush, it can become difficult to get enough physical activity during the winter,” she said. “We want to encourage residents of Worcester County to take as many steps as possible to get a head start into 2018.”

Brown added that walking improves general health and lowers chances of stroke, heart attack and other diseases.

“Activity is just good for you in so many ways … and walking is an easy way to get started,” he said.

This year, Worcester County’s team took third place for their walking efforts behind the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control and Missouri’s Dent County Health Department. South Carolina, the first place winner, walked more than 78 million steps.

Brown encourages individuals to sign up by visiting worcesterhealth.org and clicking on the 1 Billion Steps Challenge link on the front page. Community members wishing for more information on the event or to report their miles by phone, can call 410-632-0056.