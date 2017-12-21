The Gordy Hall Motel Apartments were located on the bayside at 45th Street and Beach Highway from 1949 to the early 1970s. They took their name from owners Harold and Betty Gordy and Robert and Peg Hall and were known for their relaxed atmosphere and hospitality.

The center building had been the old Brass Rail bar of World War II era fame and Gordy Hall ran it as a restaurant for a few years. Apartments were rented by the week and mostly to families and there was even a pony for the children of summer visitors to ride. The pool was built in the center of a grassy area and the lifeguard — fully certified — was the 11-year-old daughter of Bob and Peg Hall. Guests fished, crabbed and waded in the bay.

The Gordy Hall Motel Apartments have gone the way of most family run seasonal cottages and few exist anymore. Today the 45th Street Village occupies the site.

Photo courtesy Maggie Hall Steimer