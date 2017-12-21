SD High School Senior Laila Mirza Named VIP Of The Game

Stephen Decatur High School senior Laila Mirza was named the VIP of the Game during the Dec. 7 varsity women’s basketball game for her demonstrated pride, achievement, respect and responsibility, also known as the principles of the Decatur Way Mirza, pictured with Principal Tom Zimmer, is a member of the National Honor Society, the Math Honor Society and a national officer for Skills USA.