SNOW HILL – The Worcester County Board of License Commissioners approved a liquor license request for a new Berlin business this week.

On Wednesday the board granted a beer wine and liquor license to Burn Wood Fired Pizza on Old Ocean City Boulevard. The board did not, however, approve the establishment’s request to host six-piece bands. Instead, members approved three-piece acts up to three nights a week.

“That would slow walk you into it,” said William Esham, chairman of the board.

Ocean Pines resident Vincent Sebastian told the board he planned to offer casual fine dining at Burn Wood Fired Pizza in Berlin and that he wanted a liquor license to better serve his customers. Sebastian has operated Vinny’s Pizza on 25th Street in Ocean City and said he would be giving up the liquor license there to acquire one for Burn. He said the menu at the new restaurant would be similar to the menu that has been offered at Vinny’s Pizza.

Though Sebastian requested the ability to host six-piece bands, board members were quick to express concern. They said that across the street Burley Oak was busy and already had entertainment privileges.

When Esham asked Sebastian if he’d be willing to have three-piece bands with the ability to call and get special permission for a larger band when one was desired, Sebastian replied that he would.

“We’re okay with taking baby steps,” he said, adding that he primarily wanted to the ability to host a six-piece band during special events in Berlin.

The board voted unanimously to grant the license. It was one of two new licenses granted Wednesday, as the board also agreed to give a beer and wine license to the Sushi Café in Ocean City.

In addition to the new licenses, the board approved the transfer of the Riverside Grill liquor license to the connections of Mallards on the River. Mallards on the River, operated by John Morrison, took over the space at 2 Riverside Dr. in Pocomoke after the Riverside Grill closed. Morrison said the ability to serve alcohol would complement the restaurant’s menu.

“We pride ourselves on being a restaurant that serves alcohol, not a bar that serves food,” he said.

The board ended this week’s meeting with approval of the expansion at the Casino at Ocean Downs. Bobbi Sample, the casino’s general manager, said the 35,000-square-foot expansion would house table games, a full service restaurant, offices and a service bar. Sample said officials hoped to open the facility to the public next week.