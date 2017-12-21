Members Of OC/Berlin Leo Club Present Berlin Nursing Home Residents With Homemade Christmas Ornaments

by

Members of the Ocean City/Berlin Leo Club recently visited the Berlin Nursing Home and presented the residents with homemade Christmas ornaments that they made especially for the occasion. The Ocean City/Berlin Leo club is a youth group based at Stephen Decatur High School and is sponsored by the Ocean City Lions Club. Pictured, from left, are Kayla Smith, treasurer: Logan Townsend, president: Kennedy Duke; Jude Al-Hamad; Hannah Johnson, secretary; Halle Friedman, vice president; Hattie Brous; Cashmere Murphy; and school advisor Nikki Zervakos.