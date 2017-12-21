Mallards Close Out First Half With Win

BERLIN- Worcester Prep’s boys’ varsity basketball team beat visiting Delmarva Christian, 51-47, on Monday to close out the first half of the season with a modest two-game win streak.

The Mallards’ season thus far has been defined by mini two-game streaks and the trend continued this week. Worcester opened the season with a pair of wins over Chincoteague and Holly Grove. The Mallards then dropped two in a row in the Delmarva Christian Tip-Off Classic to tough Delaware teams Laurel and Indian River.

After a win over Gunston, the Worcester boys dropped two in a row to Eastern Shore Independent Athletic Conference (ESIAC) rival Salisbury School and got rolled by Bayside South power Wicomico. However, the Mallards responded again with a pair of wins including a 64-44 win over Salisbury Christian on the road last Friday and Monday’s narrow 51-47 win over Delmarva Christian at home. The Mallards are now off through the holidays and return to action on January 5 with a home game against Delmar.

