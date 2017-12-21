BERLIN – Authorities continue to investigate a fatal accident on Route 113 last Sunday night that claimed the life of a local woman and are still looking for a witness to the collision.

Around 10:20 p.m. last Sunday, Berlin police responded to a reported motor vehicle collision at Routes 113 and 376, or Bay Street. The investigation revealed a Kia Soul driven by June Gravenor, 73, of Newark, Md., was traveling southbound on Route 113, while a Jeep driven by Cody Bunting, 19, of Berlin was traveling eastbound on Route 376.

The two vehicles collided near the signalized intersection, although late this week it remained uncertain which driver was at fault. Gravenor was transported by Berlin EMS first to Atlantic General Hospital and then Maryland Shock Trauma where she later died. Bunting was transported to Peninsula Regional Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries.

Throughout the week, Berlin police have been investigating the cause of the collision, examining various possible factors including the traffic signal sequences. Berlin police are still trying to locate a witness to the collision who briefly spoke with Worcester County Sheriff’s deputies at the scene but left before providing contact information, according to Berlin police.

The witness is described as an African-American male who was traveling along the roadway at the same time as the fatal collision and may be able to provide information about its cause. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about the collision or the possible witness is urged to contact the Berlin Police Department at 410-641-1333.

According to her obituary, Gravenor was employed by the Worcester County Board of Education for more than 30 years and was a familiar face as an employee of the 7-Eleven in Ocean Pines for the last 10 years. A celebration of her life was planned for Friday, Dec. 22 at 2 p.m. at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.