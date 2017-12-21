Glade Children’s Food Drive Collects 2,000 Pounds Of Non-Perishable Food For The Food Bank Of Delaware

by

The Glade Children’s Food Drive had another successful effort collecting 2,000 pounds of non-perishable food for the Food Bank of Delaware on Dec. 3 in The Glade community of Rehoboth Beach and parts of downtown Lewes. Cash donations of $750 were also collected. Generous support has been provided each year by the Rehoboth Beach Giant Food Store with a donation of 500 grocery bags and Grotto Pizza, Inc. with a donation of copy services and transportation. Pictured, front from left, are Worcester Prep student volunteers Brugh Moore, Dakin Moore, Enzo Zechiel, Jay Gosnear and Abby Taylor; and, back, Blair Moore and Brooke Moore. Submitted Photos