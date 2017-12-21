Decatur Wrestlers Rout Wicomico, 74-6

Decatur’s Jeremy Danner prepares to take down his opponent in the Seahawks’ 74-6 win over Wicomico last week. Danner won his match by pin at 138. Photo courtesy Earl Campbell Photography

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity wrestling team last week routed visiting Wicomico, 74-6, to improve to 2-0 in regular season matches on the early season.

The Seahawks beat Mardela, 72-12, in their opener, followed by a resounding 74-6 win over Bayside South rival Wicomico last week. Sandwiched in between was a strong second-place finish in the prestigious Mad Mats Tournament at Magruder High School in Montgomery County two weeks ago.

Against Wicomico last week, Jagger Clapsadle won by pin at 113 and Cade Solito won by pin at 126. After a forfeit at 132, Jeremy Danner pinned his opponent at 138 and David Braciszewski won by pin at 145. Cole Bennett won a decision at 152.

After a pair of forfeits at 160 and 170, Justin Manganiello win by pin at 195. D.J. Taylor won by pin at 220 and Caleb Bourne won at 285. The Seahawks return to regular season action on January 3 on the road against Queen Anne’s, followed by the Iron Horse Duals at C. Milton Wright High School on January 5-6.

