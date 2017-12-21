10 Days For Bride Assault

OCEAN CITY — A would-be bridesmaid, arrested in September for punching the bride-to-be in the nose outside a Boardwalk bar in September, has plead guilty to second-degree assault and was sentenced to 10 days in jail.

Around 1:40 a.m. on Sept, 10, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer on patrol in the area of 7th Street and the Boardwalk observed two females arguing in front of a bar. One of the females, later identified as Ashley Stolley, 30, of York, Pa., was pushing and grabbing the arm of the other female as they argued, according to police reports.

Stolley was wearing a shirt indicating she was a bridesmaid and the other female was wearing a white shirt indicating she was the bride-to-be. The two combatants were part of a larger bachelorette party at the Boardwalk establishment. Stolley showed signs of intoxication, according to police reports.

The OCPD officer approached the two combatants, and the bride-to-be told the officer they had been in an argument and that everything was okay, assuring the officer they were going back in the bar to retrieve the rest of the bachelorette party and return to their hotel. The bride-to-be told the officer she did not want anything to happen to Stolley as a result of the pushing and shoving the officer had observed.

The officer returned to his patrol vehicle and observed Stolley and the bride-to-be calling into the bar urging the rest of their party to come out. The officer heard bar staffers say the bridal party had been cut off because of the incident in front of the establishment.

According to police reports, the argument between Stolley and the bride-to-be escalated again out in front of the bar with Stolley calling the bride-to-be names. The officer then observed Stolley form her hand into a fist and swing it at the bride-to-be in haymaker fashion, throwing her whole weight behind the punch as it connected with the bridge of the victim’s nose.

The bride-to-be collapsed and fell onto the Boardwalk from the hit to the bridge of her nose, according to police reports. The officer approached the scene and Stolley voluntarily placed her hands behind her back to accommodate the handcuffing. The officer observed the bride-to-be still on the ground with her hands covering her face.

When the bride-to-be stood up, the officer observed blood flowing from the bridge of her nose. Stolley was placed in handcuffs on a Boardwalk bench and continued to yell expletives at the victim, according to police reports. During transport to the Public Safety Building for processing, Stolley reportedly told police she did not know why she was under arrest, but voluntarily admitted hitting the other girl. According to police reports, Stolley also told officers she thought the assault meant she wouldn’t be going to the wedding anymore. Stolley was charged with second-degree assault. This week, Stolley pleaded guilty to second-degree assault and was sentenced to 10 days in jail.

x

Jail Time For Graffiti

OCEAN CITY — One of two men arrested in September on malicious destruction of property charges after spray painting graffiti on a box truck in a downtown parking lot pleaded guilty last week and was sentenced to 10 days in jail.

Around 2:40 a.m. on Sept. 11, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers were dispatched to a parking lot across from a bar on 8th Street and Philadelphia Avenue for a report to individuals spray painting graffiti on a box truck. Ocean City Communications advised the responding officers two males were spray painting on a truck and were reportedly whistling to warn each other is their actions were being detected.

OCPD officers arrived and found large graffiti tags including the words “Ceven” and “Horny” freshly spray painted on the box truck. The paint was still wet to the touch, according to police reports. In addition, OCPD officer found a box containing five cans of spray paint near the box truck along with a sixth can outside of the box.

OCPD officers searched the area for a graffiti artist identified as Cody Peet, 26, of Wilmington, Del., who was known to use the tag Ceven. OCPD officers located Peet walking in the area of 8th Street wearing clothes matching the description provided by witnesses. When officers asked Peet for his driver’s license, he presented a Delaware driver’s license with the word Ceven on the signature line.

OCPD officers also located a second suspect identified as Sterling Shimp, 26, of Knippa, Texas, who had what appeared to be fresh black paint on his white shirt. Shimp denied spray painting “Ceven” or anything else on the box truck. Shimp reportedly allowed OCPD officers access to his cell phone, which included numerous pictures of himself and Peet spray painting graffiti on various structures and vehicles. When Peet was questioned, he denied any involvement in the fresh graffiti tags on the box truck. However, Peet had in his wallet of picture of two males spray painting “Ceven,” which apparently means peace and love according to Shimp, on a large piece of cardboard. Based on all of the evidence, Shimp and Peet were arrested and charged with malicious destruction of property over $1,000.

Last week, Peet pleaded guilty to malicious destruction of property and was sentenced to 10 days with an effective start date of December 23. Earlier this fall, Shimp had the charges against him placed on the stet docket.

x

Guilty Plea In Assault Case

OCEAN CITY — A Stevensville, Md. man, arrested in September after barging into a vacationing couple’s hotel room and exposing himself, pleaded guilty to second-degree assault last week.

Around 8:25 p.m. on Sept. 23, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers were dispatched to a hotel on the beach at 37th Street for a reported disorderly individual. OCPD officers located the suspect, identified as Christopher Maravillas, 24, of Stevensville, who was reportedly intoxicated and crying and was uncooperative when police questioned him about what had happened. The OCPD officer also noted in the report about a dozen or more hotel guests and staffers gathered around to observe the incident.

OCPD officers questioned the victims, a couple who were staying in the hotel. The female victim told police the door to their hotel room was open and Maravillas had entered and pulled his genitals out of his pants and told her to “help me out and just touch it,” according to police reports. The male victim told Maravillas to leave the hotel room, but Maravillas allegedly kicked the male victim in the chest, causing him to fall backward into a couch, according to police reports.

Maravillas then fled the room and ran downstairs. According to police reports, Maravillas assaulted a hotel security guard who was attempting to keep him from escaping before police arrived. The security guard told police Maravillas bit him at least three times during the struggle to get him on the ground.

Based on the evidence and testimony, Maravillas was arrested and charged with indecent exposure, multiple counts of second-degree assault and disturbing the peace. Last week, Maravillas pleaded guilty to second-degree assault and sentencing was deferred.