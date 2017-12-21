Heather Mahler from the Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore recently presented a $500 check to the Worcester County Education Foundation (WCEF) at the Dec. 6 Board of Education meeting. The Community Foundation awarded the $500 prize to the WCEF as part of a Giving Tuesday promotion. Several prizes were awarded to different organizations but the WCEF was recognized for having the “most unique donors” from 8-9 a.m. on Giving Tuesday. In all, more than $2,000 was raised on Giving Tuesday for the foundation. Pictured, from left, are Foundation Board member Dr. Annette Wallace, principal of Pocomoke High School; Mahler; Todd Ferrante, chair of the WCEF; and Lou Taylor, superintendent of Worcester County Public Schools. Submitted Photos