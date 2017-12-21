Coastal Hospice Volunteers Visit 167 Hospice Patients, Delivering Fruit Baskets, Warm Blankets And Stuffed Bears

by

Coastal Hospice volunteers visited 167 hospice patients and their families this month across the Lower Shore, delivering fruit baskets, warm blankets and stuffed bears. Volunteers dressed as Santa, Mrs. Santa and elves make the visits every year to bring holiday cheer to those being cared for by Coastal Hospice. Pictured are Glenn Mohr, Carolyn Jones, Dave Duitscher and Gary Hutson.