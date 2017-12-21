Like most families, photos with Santa are a must each Christmas for us.

A faithful reader of this column recently wrote me to ask if I would consider putting a picture of my kids in this space each week so she and others could put their faces with the names.

While I’m not entirely comfortable with doing that each week, I will continue the practice of putting their Santa picture in the paper each Christmas. In fact, here’s a look at Beckett and Carson over the years in their Santa photos over the last 10 years. Carson is not pictured in the first one because he wasn’t born yet, of course. Can you tell which is my favorite?

From my family to yours, Merry Christmas.