Adventures Of Fatherhood – December 22, 2017

by

Like most families, photos with Santa are a must each Christmas for us.

A faithful reader of this column recently wrote me to ask if I would consider putting a picture of my kids in this space each week so she and others could put their faces with the names.

While I’m not entirely comfortable with doing that each week, I will continue the practice of putting their Santa picture in the paper each Christmas. In fact, here’s a look at Beckett and Carson over the years in their Santa photos over the last 10 years. Carson is not pictured in the first one because he wasn’t born yet, of course. Can you tell which is my favorite?

From my family to yours, Merry Christmas.

2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

About The Author: Steven Green

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.