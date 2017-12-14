During World War II, Ocean City’s nightclub scene was centered on 9th Street. Within a short block, Jackson’s Casino, the Blue Dahlia and the Beach Club provided music, dancing and a lively bar scene. Slot machines were everywhere and there was hardly a hotel, bar or restaurant that didn’t have several.

Ocean City was still a small seasonal town in the 1940s and the Boardwalk — as well as just about everything else — ended at 15th Street. In spite of war-time restrictions on gasoline and nightly blackouts and curfews, Ocean City was a favorite place for servicemen and their families to relax. Most of them ended up on 9th Street at some point in their vacations.

Photo from Bunk Mann’s collection