Things I Like – December 15, 2017

Night Christmas parades

William H. Macy in ‘Shameless’

Mike Preston’s Ravens coverage

Young kids singing well together

Walking to dinner in Berlin

Watching ‘The Polar Express’ this time of year

Funny Christmas cards

Nutella and celery

Rolling Stone magazine’s interviews

Waking up to the smell of coffee

The different designs of the White House Christmas ornament each year

About The Author: Steven Green

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.