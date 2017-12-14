OC Elementary Holds First Pajama Drive

by

Ocean City Elementary held its first Pajama Drive this fall. Students were encouraged to bring in a brand new pair of pajamas to donate to the Pajama Program, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization that provides new, warm pajamas and books to children in need. The school set a goal to collect 100 pairs of pajamas and 132 were received. Students are pictured above with their donations.