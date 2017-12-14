Motorist Charged After Crashing Into MSP Cruiser

by

BERLIN — A Berlin man was arrested on drunk-driving and other charges last weekend after allegedly slamming his vehicle into a Maryland State Police (MSP) cruiser with another DWI suspect inside near Ocean Pines.

Around 12:35 a.m. last Saturday, an MSP trooper was investigating a single-vehicle collision on northbound Route 589 near Gum Point Road. During the course of the investigation, the MSP trooper arrested the unnamed driver on suspicion of driving under the influence and other related offenses.

The suspect was secured in the trooper’s marked MSP patrol vehicle with a seatbelt in the front passenger seat.

The MSP patrol vehicle’s emergency lights were activated while the trooper and the suspect sat inside and waited for a tow vehicle to arrive and remove the suspect’s vehicle from a ditch on an otherwise snowy and rainy early Saturday morning.

Shortly thereafter, the MSP patrol vehicle was struck from behind by a 1997 Chevrolet Blazer driven by Denver Alan Shoemaker, 33, of Berlin, causing significant damage to both vehicles. During the course of the investigation, Shoemaker exhibited signs of impairment.

After failing to perform field sobriety tests to the trooper’s satisfaction, Shoemaker was also arrested and charged with driving while impaired, driving under the influence, negligent driving and other related offenses.

Neither of the suspects nor the MSP trooper required medical treatment. Shoemaker was taken before a District Court Commissioner and was released on his own recognizance. The investigation is ongoing.

About The Author: Shawn Soper

Alternative Text

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.