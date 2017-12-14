Kiwanis Club Completes 2017 Toy Drive

Dec. 6 was the last day for the Kiwanis 2017 Toy Drive. The club purchased some toys and the rest came from member donations. Pictured, from left, are Toy Drive Chair Dave Landis and his wife, Rita, with a full carload of toys to present to Worcester G.O.L.D. Executive Director Sandy Snipes.