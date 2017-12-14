Decatur Wrestlers Finish 2nd At Mad Mats

Stephen Decatur’s varsity wrestling team finished an impressive second last weekend at the prestigious Mad Mats Tournament in Montgomery County. Pictured above, the happy wrestlers and their coaches show off some tournament hardware. Submitted photo

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity wrestling team got its 2017-2018 campaign off to a fast start with an impressive second-place team finish at the Mad Mats Tournament last weekend at Magruder High School on Montgomery County.

The young, but talented Seahawks open the season with high expectations despite the loss of several impressive seniors from last year’s team. Decatur opened the regular season last week with a 72-12 win over Mardela in essentially what was a tune-up for the first significant tournament of the young season.

The Seahawks traveled to the Mad Mats Tournament at Magruder High School last weekend and finished second among some of the top public and private school programs in Maryland, Virginia and even a couple from Pennsylvania.

St. Paul’s School from Baltimore finished first with 296 team points, while Decatur was second with 217.5 points. Rounding out the top 10 were Poolesville (208), Conestoga, Pa. (195), Landon (191), Good Counsel (186), host Magruder (175), Walter Johnson (117), Gaithersburg (114), and Richard Montgomery (88).

