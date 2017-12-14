BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity indoor track team turned in a solid performance last week in the first Bayside Conference meet of the year with several top 10 finishes in different events.

On the boys’ side, Decatur’s Jack Reimer finished seventh in the 3,200 and 10th in the 1,600. Liam Foley finished 15th in the 3,200 and Aidan Morrison finished 20th. In the 1,600, Carter McClendon also finished 22nd.

In the 500, Decatur’s Chad Fischer came in fifth, and George Cheynet finished fifth in the 800. In the field events, Eric Bontempo finished 10th.

On the girls’ side, Decatur also had a handful of top 10 finishes in different events. Dori Krasner was third in the 800, while Caroline Gardner finished eighth. Gabrielle Izzett finished fifth in the 1,600, while Elizabeth Pivec was seventh in the pole vault.