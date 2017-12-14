Decatur Girls Edge Warriors, 31-25

by

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s girls’ varsity basketball team rebounded from its first loss of the season this week with a narrow 31-25 win over Worcester County rival Pocomoke.

The Seahawks opened the season with an impressive 60-49 win over North Caroline in the season opener, but then fell to Queen Anne’s, 48-42, in a tight one in game two. In the Queen Anne’s game, Amya Mumford scored the 1,000th point of her outstanding career, following a handful of other Seahawks to accomplish the milestone.

Back in action on Tuesday, the Decatur girls took on county rival Pocomoke at home in a highly-anticipated early season rivalry game and edged the Warriors, 31-25, to improve to 2-1 on the season.

