Cato Inc. Presents Upper School With $500 Exxon Mobil Educational Alliance Program Grant

by

Cato Inc. representative Kathleen Abercrombie and her daughter, Worcester Preparatory School 11th grader Delaney Abercrombie, present Upper School math teacher Cyndee Hudson with a $500 Exxon Mobil Educational Alliance Program grant.  Exxon Mobil believes in investing in educational programs for the next generation to pursue studies and careers in fields involving math and science. Pictured, from left, are Headmaster Dr. Barry Tull, Delaney Abercrombie, Hudson and Kathleen Abercrombie. Submitted Photos