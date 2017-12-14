OCEAN CITY — Ocean City is celebrating the New Year with the introduction of the highly anticipated bus locator application.

Debuting on New Year’s Eve, the enhanced service will allow bus patrons to view real-time location of busses with the TransLoc Rider app.

Available for both iOS and Android, users of the app can watch Ocean City buses moving in real time, as well get an accurate arrival prediction of busses to their exact location via the app’s text messaging feature. Further, the TransLoc Rider app allows users to set favorite routes, get personal alerts and ultimately makes transit more accessible and convenient for patrons.

“We are continuously exploring ways to improve public transportation in Ocean City, making it an easier and more enjoyable experience for our residents and visitors,” said Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan. “We know that time is valuable and the TransLoc Rider app gives patrons the ability to know exactly what time the bus will reach them. It’s easy to use and answers the primary question our riders have, where’s the bus?”

To track your bus in real time with the new bus locator, users can download the TransLoc Rider App from the App Store or visit oct.transloc.com. Patrons can also text the Bus Stop ID number (found at each bus stop) to 414-11.